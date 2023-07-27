Gov. Kathy Hochul and MTA to announce winners of Riders' Choice Award

Who will win the first-ever New York Riders' Choice Award?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers who take the subway knows that live music and the New York City subway system go hand in hand.

It's one of the many pairings that make New York, well, New York.

In celebrating the countless musical talents underground, the city announced the launch of its first-ever "Riders' Choice Award," a contest featuring artists through MTA's Music Under New York program, which has allowed local musicians to perform for commuters on train platforms dating back to 1985.

Sponsored by the "We NYC" campaign, the award competition launched last month with more than 40 performers auditioning at Grand Central Madison.

That pool has since sized down to three Riders' Choice finalists: Afro Dominicano, Augie Bello, and Brass Queens.

On Thursday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the MTA will announce the winner of the top prize.

The recipient of the Riders' Choice Award will get a recording studio session from Atlantic Records.

"Our subways keep New Yorkers moving, but they also keep our toes tapping thanks to great musicians who spread joy on the platform," said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a statement about the competition.

The Riders' Choice Award is the latest project developed and facilitated by WENYC, a new campaign funded by the members of the Partnership for New York City to inspire and encourage New Yorkers to show their love for their city through civic action and community engagement.

