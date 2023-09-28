Neighborhood Eats: Datz Deli in Hollis, Queens serves up the Mac Patty alongside Caribbean classics

Neighborhood Eats with Mornings @ 10 talks about how Datz Deli in New York City turned into a complete success story.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- In this week's Neighborhood Eats, the Mac Patty has become a huge hit with customers at Datz Deli which serves up Caribbean food in Hollis, Queens.

Joshua Dat saved up for 15 years to launch his family business and in just eight months they've developed a thriving business behind the viral sensation.

"One night I had some macaroni left over and we sell beef patties and I don't like to waste the food. I like cheese in my beef patty, so I decided to throw the macaroni and cheese inside the beef patty and I was like, 'Yo, sis, record this and put it on the Instagram, the deli page and let's see what happens.' And then the next morning a girl came in and she asked for a Mac Patty. And I was like, 'Oh my God, someone actually came for one," Dat said.

And they've been a hit with customers ever since.

To make the Mac Patty, they cut open a traditional Caribbean beef patty and add a scoop of mac and cheese and your choice toppings.

It's been so popular, Dat has plans to open a second location.

Besides the Mac Patty, Datz's serves up all of the Caribbean classics, homemade by Dat's father.

"If anyone cares about their family I feel like this is the dream," Dat said. " I have my whole family here with me. We're not the richest people in the world, but we're all taken care of, we're good, there's nothing we want, and we're all together."

