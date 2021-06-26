reopen nyc

Here's what you need to know before you head out to NYC pools this summer

Summer pool season is back in New York City as the Parks Department's outdoor pools will reopen at full capacity.

Pools will open beginning Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Officials are reminding people looking for a cool dip this summer that everyone will be required to wear a face mask to enter the pool facilities.

Face masks must be worn in locker rooms, bathrooms, and on the pool deck, but not in the water.

Additionally, social distancing is recommended as pool capacity will not be limited.

All outdoor pools will all have dispensers with free, broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.

The Parks Department says that the coronavirus pandemic has affected their ability to hire and train lifeguards and as a result, they are unable to hold summer 2021 swim programs at the outdoor pools.

Swimsuits are required to enter the pool area and men's shorts must have a lining.

Also, if you're going to wear clothing on the deck, shirts with colors on them are not allowed, white shirts and hats are recommended.

Parents are asked to leave the floaties at home and have anyone who is still learning how to swim to remain in the shallow end.

Swim diapers are allowed for babies or toddlers, and strollers are allowed but do note visitors are responsible for keeping an eye on their belongings.

Locks are also required to enter and bringing a sturdy one is recommended.

And here's what not to bring:

- food
- glass bottles
- electronic devices
- newspapers

To find a pool near you, head to the Parks Department's website.

