Coronavirus News: 58 days since last pedestrian killed in NYC; longest stretch ever recorded: Officials

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 58 days have passed since a pedestrian was fatally struck in New York City, officials say.This marks the longest stretch since the city began tracking pedestrian fatalities in 1983.It is one of the more fortunate results of the coronavirus pandemic, which has largely wiped the city's normally congested roads clean of vehicles.However, Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in testimony before the City Council Transportation Committee on Tuesday, that they must still be vigilant."Unfortunately some drivers are taking advantage of our empty streets to speed recklessly, and we know we can never let up our vigilance," Trottenberg said.The commissioner said that the DOT has issued double the number of violations compared to before the crisis, and says the NYPD has stepped up targeted speed enforcement."We are continuing to install 60 new speed cameras each month, and plan to meet out goal of standing up the largest speed camera program in the world," Trottenberg said.In addition, officials say they continue to grow Citi Bike with a focus on the impacts of COVID-19.The city is also answering the call to open up city streets to pedestrians and cyclists, with the mayor announcing last month that the city would open 100 miles of streets, including 40 by the end of May.