Pride 2021: We Belong - an Eyewitness News special

Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion bring viewers an array of informative and entertaining stories about the LGBTQ+ community, including emotional and inspiring profiles of people making an impact in the ongoing struggle for equal rights.
Our stories include:
The special will also explore the history of the original Pride flag and how a remnant was recently discovered and put on display in San Francisco, the city where it was created.
Viewers also learn about the Trevor Project's Coming Out handbook for young people.
