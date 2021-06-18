nyc pride march

Pride 2021: We Belong - an Eyewitness News special

Pride 2021: We Belong

NEW YORK -- Pride 2021: We Belong" is an hour-long celebration of diversity, inclusion and unity.

Hosts Ken Rosato, Lauren Glassberg and Sam Champion bring viewers an array of informative and entertaining stories about the LGBTQ+ community, including emotional and inspiring profiles of people making an impact in the ongoing struggle for equal rights.

Our stories include:

  • A profile of Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York and how he's pushing LGBTQ+ legislation in the House this month.
  • A look at how the pandemic affected the drag scene in the New York area, as told from the perspective of three drag queens.
  • An examination of LGBTQ+ representation in comic books and the history of discrimination against queer-centric material before the 1990s.
  • A profile of a straight couple who opened a gay bar in an area of Long Island where the LGBTQ+ community was underrepresented.

    • The special will also explore the history of the original Pride flag and how a remnant was recently discovered and put on display in San Francisco, the city where it was created.

    Viewers also learn about the Trevor Project's Coming Out handbook for young people.

