Protester released after controversial arrest in Manhattan; NYC officials demand answers

18-year-old Nikki Stone, a trans woman from the Lower East Side, was released at 1 a.m. Wednesday to cheers from her fellow protesters.
She said she had some scrapes on her knees but was otherwise fine.
Stone was in police custody for about five hours before being released on a desk appearance ticket. She was charged with vandalism and criminal mischief.
It is video of her arrest that people are upset about, showing the activist being thrown into an unmarked van by plain clothes officers.
This is standard procedure for the warrant squad, but typically that squad goes after more dangerous people.
Stone is accused of vandalizing police cameras on multiple occasions between June 29 and July 19 at Occupy protest demonstrations downtown.
Her arrest has been compared to aggressive tactics used by federal officers in Portland, Oregon.
"They grab her off of the street as she's skateboarding, don't even put handcuffs on her, and throw her into an unmarked vehicle," said one protester. "None of the people are wearing badges. That's just terrorism."
Police say that's actually the point of the warrant squad: to not look like cops and catch suspects off guard.
They say that's standard procedure, and they also point out that the cops were being assaulted with rocks and bottles.
In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles. pic.twitter.com/2jGD3DT3eV— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2020
The NYPD said in a tweet,
Still, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the video incredibly disturbing and other elected officials are demanding answers.
City leaders took to Twitter to voice their concern over the arrest, including New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.
Warning: Tweet contains video with graphic language.
I’m deeply concerned by the videos circulating of a protester being thrown into an unmarked van.— Scott M. Stringer (@NYCComptroller) July 29, 2020
We need answers immediately. https://t.co/k8hUe4QLTC
The incident added new tension to protests that had largely died down in the city.
However, not everyone agrees with the protesting.
"Enough is enough, it was getting better before George Floyd, but now you're putting the cops hands behind their back and this is why all the shootings and the crime rate are going up so much," said Benny, who grew up in Brooklyn.
