Coronavirus News: Despite reports of 0 COVID deaths in NYC, data shows otherwise

By Eyewitness News

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). (CDC via AP, File)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Despite initial reports that Saturday marked the first day since March that there were no COVID-19 deaths in New York City, new data suggests otherwise.

On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio celebrated what was believed to be NYC's first 24-hour period without a COVID-related death since the pandemic began.

However, on Tuesday, data from the NYC Health Department revealed that at least eight people died Saturday who were either confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients.

Officials said they were concerned about the growing rise in infection rates among younger people. De Blasio said the city is particularly concerned with an increase in coronavirus infections among 20 to 29-year-olds.

"We are going to double down on efforts to reach young adults - digital media, messages from influencers, a night of action outreach all over the city at outdoor spots, mobile testing vans, mask giveaways. We are going to do everything to reach young adults to remind them they are not impervious," the mayor said.

He also introduced new guidance urging New York City residents to wear face coverings in an indoor setting that is not their home.

The city also announced 10 new testing sites in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn.

All centers accept walk-ins and all tests are free. Eight are already open and the other two will come online soon.

Mayor de Blasio said there is a huge strain on the testing labs.

"We now see in New York and around the country delays in testing results. The federal government has to step up now," he said, adding the city is asking President Trump for the Defense Production Act to expand lab capacity in America.

