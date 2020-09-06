Reopen NYC: New York City Department of Education releases calendar for upcoming school year

The calendar includes the delayed start date of September 21.
Students can also expect to get all of their usual holidays off.
However, the one big difference on the calendar shows all students will have to attend class remotely on Election Day -- that's typically a holiday for students and staff since schools are used as polling sites.
It took longer than normal to put out the calendar due to all the changes because of the pandemic.
