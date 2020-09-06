reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: New York City Department of Education releases calendar for upcoming school year

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education released its calendar for the upcoming school year.

The calendar includes the delayed start date of September 21.

Students can also expect to get all of their usual holidays off.

RELATED: NY teacher retirements jump 121% in August amid COVID pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of teachers across New York State who may not have retired this year are bowing out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to retirement data obtained by 7 On Your Side.



However, the one big difference on the calendar shows all students will have to attend class remotely on Election Day -- that's typically a holiday for students and staff since schools are used as polling sites.

RELATED: Students, teachers make plea to delay start of New York City schools

It took longer than normal to put out the calendar due to all the changes because of the pandemic.

RELATED: Here's how NJ schools will handle positive COVID cases

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorknew york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoschools
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
COVID Updates: Wastewater tests helping detect virus
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
COVID News: Beaches ready for Labor Day Weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
25-year-old fatally shot while sitting inside car in NYC
COVID Updates: Labor Day gatherings could become super spreaders
Good Samaritans jump in to help after driver slams into pedestrian
AccuWeather Forecast: Another beauty
74-year-old woman attacked, robbed in East Village
COVID News: Man released from hospital after 6-month battle with virus
Islanders beat Flyers; advance to Conference Finals
Show More
Here's the next time you'll be able to see Billy Joel at MSG
NY attorney general to empanel grand jury in Prude case
Several boats sink during Texas parade supporting Trump
Group of men involved in lobby gunfight in NYC
Off-brand hand sanitizer catches fire, woman severely burned
More TOP STORIES News