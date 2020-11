Confusion & whiplash: Parents, NYC officials frustrated over school closure

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's entire public school system will close for in-person learning starting Thursday and through Thanksgiving, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, while also warning about additional restrictions coming soon across the board.

The decision to close New York City schools came after what was a very long and a very confusing day.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is offering some personal advice for all New Yorkers on Thanksgiving: Don't be a turkey.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Many parents are frustrated after NYC officials announced the largest school district in the nation will close Thursday through at least Thanksgiving.The city's rolling 7-day coronavirus positivity rate crossed the 3% threshold, prompting the move to close school buildings and switch to remote learning . Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza said it was not a happy day for the Department of Education.The district was among the first to reopen for in-person learning. And for eight weeks, about 300,000 of the city's 1.1 million students navigated a mixed schedule of in-person and at-home learning.That means 800,000 students were already solely learning from home, but remote learning can be problematic for families without computers, internet or child care.On Wednesday, staff could be seen carrying out bags and boxes when they left their schools at dismissal.It was hard for some to not feel a sense of whiplash. Mayor Bill de Blasio said they warned parents days ago that the moment might come."The 3% positivity rate that was in the plan submitted by the city to the state in terms of shutting the schools of putting the schools into remote, was put forth by the city's doctors and confirmed by the doctors we were working with that in fact that is the number," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said.After several conflicting remarks with the governor, parents were then left to make sense of the news. Some were grappling with it better than others."The children in our neighborhood that attend private schools, that attend Catholic schools and attend charter schools will still have their schools open, and my daughter's will be closed," parent Karen Vaites said. "This gives parents a really clear insight into the culprit here about why our schools are closing. You know our city is beholden to its unions and our mayor doesn't seem to be able to handle that situation."As concerns remain about access to learning tools and about when precisely the city schools can re-open, what's clear is New York City students are clearly concerned about a setback once again."You get to be lazy but at the same time, it's not good because you're not productive throughout your day," said 9th-grader David Feliciano.The mayor is under heavy fire for the decision and city officials were also quick to react to the news.Comptroller Scott Stringer is "angry about the leadership that failed." Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said "there is absolutely no leadership present."However, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is refusing to say the mayor made a mistake, but continues to suggest schools should stay open.The Family Homelessness Coalition released a statement urging NYC not to forget about the 114,000 homeless children at high risk of falling behind.City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called it a devastating moment: