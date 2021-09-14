coronavirus new york city

NYC schools report 83 COVID cases as teachers protest vaccine mandate

Coronavirus update for NYC
By
NYC schools report COVID cases among students, teachers

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Since the first day of school Monday, there have been 83 reported school coronavirus cases according to the city.

Thirty-three cases have been reported among students and 50 among teachers.

Still, the mayor argues school is a safe place to be despite calls for remote learning.

The city is in the process of ushering more than a million public school students back to the classroom this fall after nearly 18 months of remote learning due to the pandemic.

Attendance was just over 80% for the first day, which is lower than before the pandemic.

Although, it's important to keep in mind that 350 schools have yet to report their data.

"Incredible energy. Kids definitely ready to be back in school. I talked to kids that haven't been in school in a year and a half. They're ready. Parents ready to see their kids go someplace else for a little while," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "And a lot of staff, teachers really excited to have kids back. But so far, we're hearing really, really good things."



Meanwhile, in Foley Square Monday night, educators argued against the city's vaccination requirement.

The city has said in order to keep the school community safe, teachers and staff must get at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by September 27.

But the teachers argue that it's their body, their choice.

If you are a teacher and you do not qualify for a medical or religious exemption, you are on unpaid leave.

Meanwhile, New York City Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter is expected welcome Pre-K students back to their first day of classes at Richmond Pre-K Center on Tuesday morning.

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
