coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: New opt-in period for lower grades begins today

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City is hoping to get more kids back in the classroom for in-person learning.

A new opt-in period begins for parents of preschool and elementary students this morning. It runs through the next two weeks, ending on April 7th.

This is an opportunity the city initially told parents they would not have: to once again opt their children in for in-person learning.

It comes after the CDC released new guidelines saying students need to be socially distanced in the classroom by 3 feet rather than 6 feet, providing more room for in-person learning.

Teachers' unions are not happy with the announcement.

RELATED: More NYC students can opt into in-person learning, de Blasio says
EMBED More News Videos

The city will announce a plan soon to allow more students to opt-in to in-person learning starting next week.



The United Federation of Teachers said it is still unpacking the new guidance, while the American Federation of Teachers says this new strategy will require more testing, ventilation and cleaning.

"Our concern is that the cited studies do not identify the baseline mitigation strategies needed to support 3 feet of physical distancing," said AFT President Randi Weingarten.
"Moreover, they were not conducted in our nation's highest-density and least-resourced schools, which have poor ventilation, crowding and other structural challenges."

Mayor Bill de Blasio, however, remains enthusiastic.



"Now we have the CDC saying even further, we can bring back more kids to our schools," he said. "And in fact, what our healthcare leaders always say... that's in the interest of the health of our children and our families - mental health, physical health - to get them back into school."

The mayor has also announced city workers will start returning to their offices on May 3rd.

He made that announcement after critiquing Governor Cuomo for reopening businesses like fitness classes too quickly.

RELATED | Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book
EMBED More News Videos

The United States' top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
NY expands vaccine eligibility as state crosses grim milestone
COVID Updates: Most 'long haulers' experience neurological symptoms 6 weeks after virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighter's body recovered after deadly Spring Valley fire
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
Family of Black teen wrongly accused of theft to file racial profiling lawsuit
Your stimulus and tax refund questions answered by 7 On Your Side
AccuWeather Forecast: Damp and cooler
Community remembers horror of COVID pandemic at NYC hospital
New Yorkers spot rare pair of dolphins in East River
Show More
Biden eyes $3T package for infrastructure, schools, families
Woman forced to take down free library on front lawn in NJ
COVID NYC Update: City workforce to return to offices May 3
Fire rages at Long Island asphalt plant after tank explodes
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News