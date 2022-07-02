NYC public school supplies, food, COVID tests found dumped hours after schools closed for summer

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York City public school supplies, food, and COVID tests - all perfectly good - were found dumped in the trash hours after schools closed for the summer.
The items were found by Anna Sacks, who is known as the 'Trash Walker' - and she sure finds the goods.
"It could be an ironing board, dishes, towels, sheets, books," she says.
The discarded items she and her friends collect are completely usable - some unique. She once found a 1980s lamp shaped like a martini.
"It has an olive and it lights up," Sacks said.
That was a keeper.
Sacks went on a recent dig through trash in front of some New York City public schools.
"I would also find a lot of school supplies - it could be used pencils, colors, watercolors, pens, paper," added Sacks.
She also finds dozens of bags full of food and boxes of sealed tissues.
"It's sad because there are kids who need these supplies and resources," said parent Amy Schrader.
"I go through one school's trash at a time, and there are over one thousand schools in New York City," added Sacks.
It is all given away on a hyperlocal gifting Facebook page called 'Buy Nothing.'
The Department of Education says teachers are encouraged to reuse and recycle school supplies. As far as food, they say when it is no longer safe for consumption, it is discarded.
