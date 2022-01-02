Up Close: New, former NYC schools' chancellors discuss future of education

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the changing of the guard at the nation's largest school system -- David Banks is now the chancellor appointed by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.Meisha Porter, who served 10 months as chancellor and took over in the middle of the pandemic, is leaving the school system she has worked in for two decades.On this edition of "Up Close," Bill Ritter is discussing the future of education with former Chancellor Meisha Porter and her friend, new Chancellor David Banks.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.