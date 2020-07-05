NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are investigating a spree of violence happening overnight across New York City.
On Saturday night, a bullet struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside.
The incident happened Saturday night at 257 Alexander Avenue in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Authorities say a male officer was injured by shattered glass while a female officer was treated at the hospital after having a ringing sensation in her ear.
The male officer, who has been in the force since January 2018, suffered a cut above his eye and was transported to an area hospital.
The female officer, who has been in the force since October 2019, was transported to an area hospital for tendonitis.
It's unclear if the officers were targeted.
No arrests have been made thus far.
In Harlem, six people were shot Sunday morning.
Police say all six are being treated for their injuries at an area hospital.
Meanwhile, five people were shot in the Inwood section of Manhattan Sunday morning.
Authorities say 4 victims are in stable condition and one is in critical.
In Queens, one suspect is under arrest after multiple people were stabbed on a southbound 7 Train at Roosevelt Avenue and 52nd Street Subway station.
One man was stabbed in the stomach and injuries of the second victim is unknown at this time, according to police.
Both were transported to an area hospital.
And a dispute led to a shooting in which police opened fire on a suspect in Long Island City.
An NYPD officer fired his weapon after one of two suspects took out a gun, according to reports.
New York City violence: NYC endures spree of violence overnight
