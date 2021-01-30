AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Parts of the area will pick up 6"-12" of snow from this nor'easter, even in New York City, and over a foot is not out of the question.
In the meantime, Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the teens.
Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.
Snow will hold off until Sunday evening, arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1"-3" overnight as it turns breezy.
Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.
Monday will be cloudy and windy with periods of snow, the heaviest of which should occur during the afternoon and night.
Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City.
Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour are possible, mainly at the coast and across Long Island.
Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.
The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.
Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.
