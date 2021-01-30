weather

AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

Winter Storm Warning issued for parts of the area
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major, long-duration winter storm is slated to impact the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday.

Parts of the area will pick up 6"-12" of snow from this nor'easter, even in New York City, and over a foot is not out of the question.



In the meantime, Saturday night will be clear to partly cloudy and cold as lows dip into the teens.

RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service

Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.

Snow will hold off until Sunday evening, arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1"-3" overnight as it turns breezy.

Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.

Monday will be cloudy and windy with periods of snow, the heaviest of which should occur during the afternoon and night.

Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City.

Wind gusts of 40-50 miles per hour are possible, mainly at the coast and across Long Island.

Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.

The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.

Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.

RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold

Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight

EMBED More News Videos

People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnew york citynewarknassau countywestchester countynew havensnow stormaccuweathersnowwinterweathernyc weatherstormforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Cold clouds as storm looms
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide in California
Extreme cold grips NY area, residents urged to take precautions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment ahead of storm
Mets owner Steve Cohen deletes Twitter after family receives threats
Popular amusement park damaged as fire erupts at NJ boardwalk
Man leaves fortune to French village that saved his family from Nazis
Comedian Tracy Morgan volunteers at pop-up food pantry in NYC
11 firefighters injured after apartment fire in Manhattan
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
Show More
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Dogs rescued from China meat trade arrive in NYC
Biden visits wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, where son died
Warden at jail where Epstein killed himself resigns amid new allegations
Massive 11-alarm fire continues to rage at warehouse in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News