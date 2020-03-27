Coronavirus News: 4 NYC streets closed to traffic for residents to enjoy some outdoor time

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The need to get out of your apartment is there, especially when it is a beautiful day, but New York City officials just want to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing.The lack of social distance was a problem over last weekend. Many packed city parks. Governor Cuomo called New Yorkers who failed to abide by the guidelines arrogant and self-destructive.With no gyms, schools or really much else to do, many are hitting the parks just to get out.NYPD has started using their chopper to patrol the parks for overcrowding as well as officers on the ground.The city has taken down 80 basketball hoops due to non-compliance.They know people want to get outside, but it must be done safely."Majority are getting compliant, people are out there, all the running walking riding," Chief Terry Monahan said. "We had to break up basketball games, people didn't want to leave, we had the parks department take down but hoops."To give people more space, four streets across New York City are being closed to traffic to promote social distancing and give people more walking space.The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic through Monday, March 30, as part of the city's pilot program.--Manhattan: Park Avenue between 28th Street and 34th Street.--Brooklyn: Bushwick Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Flushing Avenue--Queens: 34th Avenue from 73rd Street to 80th Street--Bronx: Grand Concourse between East Burnside Avenue and 184th StreetThey will be closed to vehicles from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Mayor Bill de Blasio said he's likely to close up to two streets per borough.Generally, thru-traffic will be allowed on cross streets during closure hours. Pickups and drop-offs will be completed at corners/cross streets.In the Bronx along Grand Concourse, service roads will remain open. Parked cars can remain in place, and the bus route will continue to run on service roads and thru traffic will also be allowed, including trucks/deliveries.Additional sites are being considered for this initial pilot and will be announced when details are finalized. These current locations will be re-evaluated for continued public access.