3 people charged with murder in Bronx subway death of William Alvarez

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Three people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a subway rider in the Bronx last week, officials say

Justin Herde, 24; Alfredo Trinidad, 42; and Betty Cotto, 38, have been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession in the death of 45-year-old William Alvarez.

All four were on the D train when an argument broke out, leading Herde to shoot and kill Alvarez, according to officials.

Herde claims he was holding the gun for Trinidad, and that the shooting was in self-defense.

After the shooting on the train, investigators say Trinidad passed the murder weapon off to a 14-year-old.

The suspected murder weapon was found inside Trinidad's Bronx apartment, where they were arrested Monday.

Kemberly Richardson has more.

