Subways worked as designed following Ida, MTA CEO says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA began its board meeting Wednesday by praising its response to Tropical Storm Ida, saying it kept all of its passengers safe.

CEO Janno Lieber said the MTA had service restored on all but one of its lines within a day of the historic storm.

He insists the subway system worked as designed and is trusted by commuters.

Subways struggled to return following widespread flooding from Ida.

The 4, 6, E, F, and N lines were partially suspended, and the 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, A, D, M, G, J, L, Q and R lines experienced delays due to residual damage.

Lieber also said subways broke a coronavirus pandemic ridership record Tuesday with 2.9 million commuters.

That's 150,000 more riders than on the previous record-setting day on Monday.

"The system is safe, 70% of our workforce is vaccinated, mask usage remains high, and our subways have much better ventilation systems than restaurants and offices," Lieber said.

Lieber said riders are returning to a much-improved system, which includes the new 42nd Street shuttle.

He said the MTA is also hiring more staffers and training employees to keep service fast and reliable.

