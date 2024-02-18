Police name teen suspected in deadly Bronx subway shooting

MOUNT EDEN, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police have named the suspected teenage killer in a Bronx subway shootout, and they want help tracking him down.

Investigators say Maurice Stewart, 15, fired the shot that killed a 35-year-old man on the platform at the Mount Eden Station on Monday.

The shooting injured five other people, including a 14-year-old, who police believe was another shooter.

Police also charged a 16-year-old.

35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez, was killed.

"One bullet hit him in the chest. He died almost immediately," said Jorge Islas, Consul General of Mexico in New York. "And with that, that bullet, life on a dream, someone who was willing to do something important for his family."

Islas says Beltran-Sanchez left behind a wife and two young daughters. It is believed he was a migrant from Mexico who crossed the border from Canada in search of construction work as a day laborer.

"He can buy a little house for his family. And he was willing to work hard in American New York, and over time, retire and go back to Mexico to work on Puebla and eventually live in the house that he was willing to build," Islas said.

ALSO READ | 74-year-old woman dies after being hit by falling bricks from brownstone in Brooklyn

Jim Dolan has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.