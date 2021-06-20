NYC task force arrests 6, seizes nearly $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks

In the first bust, approximately $3,900 in fireworks were confiscated from 24-year-old Christopher Haripershad, 27-year-old Steven Haripershad, and 30-year-old Christopher Haripershad.
They are charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful dealing with fireworks.
Meanwhile, three unidentified individuals were similarly charged in a separate bust that resulted in roughly $4,100 worth of fireworks being confiscated.
Earlier this month, three men and a woman were taken into custody, while a huge collection of high-powered fireworks were taken from a van.
That came just days after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a large-scale, multi-agency crackdown leading up to the July 4 holiday.
Authorities are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal in New York City.
The FDNY is urging all New Yorkers to call 311 to anonymously report the use, delivery or sale of fireworks.
OTHER NEWS | Juneteenth celebrated with special screening of 'Summer of Soul'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip