Omicron NYC News: Federal COVID testing sites open today in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Federal COVID testing sites open today in NYC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- As the dramatic, omicron-fueled spread of COVID-19 continues across the Tri-State region, New York City residents will have several new testing options starting today.

A mobile testing site at Travers Park in Jackson Heights, Queens is one of several scheduled to reopen today, even as the federal government deploys three new ones in the city.

They will all open in western and central Queens. It's part of an effort to clear a massive backlog of demand that has led to long lines and hours-long waits.

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



Separately, New York City is opening five distribution sites across the five boroughs to hand out at-home, do-it-yourself COVID tests.

They will give out 2,000 a day at each of those spots, and they are sure to go quickly.

So many people have been waiting in those long lines for a COVID test and then waiting days for a result to come back - people who are trying to do the right thing and get tested before seeing relatives this weekend.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said these long lines won't last forever.

WATCH: Eyewitness News Special | Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge
Joe Torres and Sandra Bookman co-host an Eyewitness News special presentation, 'Holiday Alert: Omicron Surge.'



"Now we're in just a constant growth pattern with testing," the mayor said. "We're going to build out as much as we possibly can, for this intensive few weeks, with Omicron. The big X factor for us will be the home test kits. If we get those in really big numbers really soon, that's going to relieve a huge amount of pressure on the test sites."

The Jackson Heights mobile site was broken down for the night and expected to reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Sites at NYC-run hospitals are now operating with expanded hours. They open as early as 7 a.m.

ALSO READ | Most visits at NYC-run hospitals suspended
Just as demand for COVID testing is spiking, CityMD has announced it is temporarily closing 13 clinics in New York City, Dave Evans reports.



On Wednesday, New York State set a new record of 28,924 positive cases --the sixth straight day over 20,000.

Amid the rise in cases, NYC has suspended most visits at the 11 city-run hospitals. The few permitted to visit must have vaccination proof or show a negative PCR test taken within 24 hours.

And just as demand for COVID testing is spiking, CityMD announced it is temporarily closing 19 clinics in New York City, New Jersey, and Long Island.
The company said the temporary closures are happening to preserve its ability to staff other locations, most of which are currently operating at full capacity, and hopefully avoid future closures as the COVID surge continues.

A full list is available here.

Despite the "staggering" number of cases, de Blasio said, city hospitals have not been overwhelmed.

As of Wednesday, hospitalizations were at 2.21 per 100,000.



The city continues to push boosters as the most effective response to omicron.

On Tuesday, the mayor announced a $100 incentive to get vaccinated at city-run sites is now being extended to people getting booster shots as well.

The latest data shows people who are vaccinated and boosted are likely protected from the worst outcomes of omicron.

De Blasio said he would make a decision this week on any possible changes for Times Square on New Year's Eve, but for now, preparations are moving forward with a traditional celebration.

RELATED | Omicron variant symptoms: what to know even if you are vaccinated
Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
