COVID NYC Update: CityMD temporarily closing 19 locations amid test surge

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
CityMD closing 19 locations amid COVID test surge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Just as demand for COVID testing is spiking amid a surge in cases fueled by the omicron variant, CityMD has announced it is temporarily closing 19 clinics in New York City, New Jersey and Long Island.

The company says the temporary closures are happening to preserve its ability to staff other locations, most of which are currently operating at full capacity, and hopefully avoid future closures as the COVID surge continues.

CityMD operates 150 sites in the metro area.

Meanwhile, New York City is returning to a rule that was last in place during the height of the pandemic: no visitors are allowed at city-run hospitals.

And the few who are allowed in must show proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test within 24 hours.

Eyewitness News anchor Liz Cho talked to Dr. Anthony Fauci about the rise of Omicron



It comes as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that $100 incentive to get vaccinated at city-run sites is now being extended to people getting booster shots as well.

The latest data shows people who are vaccinated and boosted are likely protected from the worst outcomes of omicron.

You may still have a breakthrough infection, but it's likely to keep you out of the hospital.

"We did those $100 incentives, now we're doing it again and saying 'Get boosted right now, ahead of the holidays, right now when omicron's surging, fight it back with that booster'" de Blasio said. "And I find that people really do respond to it. But you gotta do it with the mandates too."

Mayor de Blasio says $100 incentive will be paid to people getting boosters at city-run sites



Also, an announcement on what's happening at next week's Times Square New Year's Eve celebration is imminent.

The mayor has hinted the party will go on, but perhaps with additional restrictions, for his last night in office.

Dr. Zuckerman, VP of Infection Prevention at Hackensack Meridian Health Network, answers viewer questions on COVID and omicron.


De Blasio says he'll make a decision this week on any possible changes for Times Square on New Year's Eve, but for now, preparations are moving forward with a traditional celebration.

