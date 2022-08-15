Witnesses recall moment tree branch fell on man's head while sitting on Brooklyn park bench

Witnesses recalled the moment a man was hit in the head with a falling tree branch while sitting on a park bench in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Frightened witnesses recalled the moment a man was critically injured after a tree branch fell on him while sitting on a park bench in Brooklyn Saturday morning.

"I heard the cracking of the tree limb as I was coming across the street," Lonnie said.

Lonnie believes the huge branch was at least two inches around and three to four feet long.

A man happened to be sitting on a park bench at Reinaldo Salgado on Monroe Street in Bedford Stuyvesant around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, when the tree branch came crashing down from 40 feet above him.

Lonnie, who didn't want to show his face, told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson what happened next.

"I saw a limb come down and off he went onto the floor, and I came to try and help him out, he was bleeding all over the place, eight or 9 other people tried to help, emergency services tried, no one knew what to do," he said.

The victim was critically injured and remains at Kings County Hospital.

Ray Tolbert was also there and witnessed the incident unfold.

"You wouldn't think of it happening, now I'm more alert, I look up when I walk the parks now, when I'm walking my dog, nervous, I'm get nervous now," Tolbert said.

Enormous trees cover the entire area, both where kids play, and others sit at tables and benches.

Right after, what appeared to be a freak accident, crews from the parks department identified several other problem spots with branches on other trees.

"Me and my wife noticed that it was weak also, started looking around at everything, we were nervous, and they came out later on that day and yanked one down and cut another down that looked weak," Tolbert said.

The parks department says the limb was pruned in July of 2020 and that the tree was found to be in good condition the following month.

Crews did reinspect the same tree Saturday and also found no problems.

