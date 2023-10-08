Part of wall along Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn collapses

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Part of a wall along the Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn collapsed on Saturday.

The collapse happened in Park Slope near Exit 2 around 8:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes of the Expressway are closed in that area.

No one was injured.

It is unclear if weather played a role in the collapse.

