Three people rescued from the water in Brooklyn

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued three people from the water in Brooklyn.
One person was taken out of the water by helicopter in Manhattan Beach near Emmons Ave and 23rd Street around 3:30 on Saturday.
Firefighters pulled two other people to the shore.
There is no word on what went wrong.
No serious injuries were reported.
