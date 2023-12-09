Three people rescued from the water in Brooklyn

MANHATTAN BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY rescued three people from the water in Brooklyn.

One person was taken out of the water by helicopter in Manhattan Beach near Emmons Ave and 23rd Street around 3:30 on Saturday.

Firefighters pulled two other people to the shore.

There is no word on what went wrong.

No serious injuries were reported.

ALSO READ | 2 nurses, medical student stabbed amid visitor dispute at Newark hospital

Anthony Johnson has the latest details.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.