Dangerous flooding creating numerous problems in Rockland, Orange counties

Emergency crews in Rockland and Orange counties are on duty as flooding is creating numerous problems. Lucy Yang has more.

STONY POINT, New York (WABC) -- Emergency crews in Rockland and Orange counties are on duty as flooding is creating numerous problems.

Numerous roadways consisting of State Route 9W and Palisades Interstate Parkway experienced heavy flooding and washouts, New York State Police tweeted.

The Palisades NB was closed from exit 14 to Long Mountain Traffic circle.

Cedar Pond Brook in Stony Point was a raging brook on Sunday.

Normally, the brook looks like it should head under the road, but with the dangerous rainfall, it is going over the road and onto private properties, making driving -- even walking -- outdoors treacherous.

Roads were closed throughout the area due to flooding, and many roads are slick and underwater. Even if certain roads are passable, drivers are urged to be very careful.

Tony Caramanno has lived in the area for 22 years and has some perspective on flash flooding.

"I haven't seen this as bad since Sandy," Caramanno said, "This is supposed to be a stream, and it looks like a raging river.

Check the AccuWeather forecast for the very latest information.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.