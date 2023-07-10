How much rain did we get? Top rainfall totals from New York and New Jersey

Localized rain amounts of 4" to nearly 8" fell in the Lower Hudson Valley. Dani Beckstrom has some of the jaw-dropping totals.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hours of heavy showers and thunderstorms produced significant flash flooding in Hudson Valley and parts of New Jersey on Sunday.

Here are some of the jaw-dropping totals from around the region:

Orange County, NY:

West Point 7.86"

Montgomery 5.20"

Tuxedo Park 3.60"

Middletown 3.57"

Harriman 3.08"

Walden 2.91"

Putnam and Rockland counties, NY:

Mahopac 6.10"

Putnam Valley 5.26"

Sloatsburg 3.956"

Montebello 3.77"

Lake Carmel 3.46"

Cold Spring 2.82"

Westchester County, NY:

Peekskill 4.35"

Somers 3.91"

Tarrytown 2.67"

Rye Brook 2.66"

Mount Kisco 2.40"

Irvington 2.33"

Passaic County, NJ:

Oak Ridge 3.08"

Ringwood 2.13"

Charlottesburg 2.12"

West Milford 1.84"

Pompton Lakes 1.05"

ALSO READ | Orange County flooding leaves 1 dead as torrential rain falls on Hudson Valley

