What's up this weekend? Events for October 6 through October 9

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the holiday weekend of October 6 through October 9? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

The New York City Coffee Festival

Friday through Sunday

Metropolitan Pavilion, Manhattan

https://www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com/

Indigenous Enterprise

Free dance performances

Governor's Island

Through Sunday, October 8

https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/performance-indigenous-enterprise

LatinXtravaganza

Art Instalations by artist Mata Ruda

Food and dancing

Saturday, October 7

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinxtravaganza-tickets-718719999867?aff=oddtdtcreator

Pumpkin Picking

Decker Farm Pumpkin Patch

Staten Island

https://www.historicrichmondtown.org/events/2022/10/1/pumpkin-picking-at-decker-farm-3p9ac

Barbie Corn Maze

Happy Day Farm

Manalapan, NJ

https://www.happydayfarmnj.com/cornmaze

