What's up this weekend? Events for October 6 through October 9

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the holiday weekend of October 6 through October 9? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
The New York City Coffee Festival
Friday through Sunday
Metropolitan Pavilion, Manhattan
https://www.newyorkcoffeefestival.com/
Indigenous Enterprise
Free dance performances
Governor's Island
Through Sunday, October 8
https://www.govisland.com/things-to-do/events/performance-indigenous-enterprise
LatinXtravaganza
Art Instalations by artist Mata Ruda
Food and dancing
Saturday, October 7
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/latinxtravaganza-tickets-718719999867?aff=oddtdtcreator
Pumpkin Picking
Decker Farm Pumpkin Patch
Staten Island
https://www.historicrichmondtown.org/events/2022/10/1/pumpkin-picking-at-decker-farm-3p9ac
Barbie Corn Maze
Happy Day Farm
Manalapan, NJ
https://www.happydayfarmnj.com/cornmaze
