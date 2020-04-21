Coronavirus News: Pilot program brings testing, health care comes to NYCHA

Governor Cuomo announced Monday the state will distribute a half million masks in NYCHA buildings citywide starting with a pilot program of eight complexes.
They're also handing out ten thousand gallons of hand sanitizer and they're working with an outside company to administer coronavirus tests in buildings where social distancing is very hard to do.
New York's first case was reported 52 days ago.
So the obvious question is what took so long?
"You need the test kits, all the components of the test kits. You need enough personnel and enough PPEs for the folks who administer a test. You need enough lab capacity. That just doesn't exist. Those pieces are not coming together on the private market. There's no way to do it yet to the scale we need," Mayor de Blasio said.
President Trump says there are enough tests available, but mayors and governors nationwide, both democrat and republican, keep saying that's not true.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address