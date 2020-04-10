Coronavirus News: More than 600 NYPD officers back at work after positive COVID-19 tests

And for the first time since the crisis began, more officers have returned to work than are out sick.
"The very good news today, trying to pull any good news we can see, for the first day in 27 days, 27 straight days of up people sick, until today," he said. "The best email I got this morning that I woke up to, we had more people coming back to work than going out sick. There is light at the end of the tunnel."
Shea said about 20% of the department remains out sick and then video conferenced with two police officers -- Officer Christian Calvanga from the 75th Precinct and Officer Kenny DuBois from the 90th Precinct, both in Brooklyn -- who tested positive for COVID-19 and are now back on the job.
"I'm still a cop at heart," Shea said. "I get inspirational just seeing you come back to work and joining your brothers and sisters."
Both officers said they are feeling 100% better.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address