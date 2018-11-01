NYPD: Homeless man stabs another homeless man outside Manhattan soup kitchen

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday morning.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Police say a homeless person was stabbed by another homeless person as they waited in line for a Midtown soup kitchen to open Thursday morning.

Authorities say the two got into a dispute while waiting to get into the Community House, run by Central Synagogue, just after 7 a.m.

One homeless man allegedly stabbed another and fled the scene.

The victim, who didn't initially realized he had been stabbed, was taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled westbound on East 55th Street on a bicycle.

He is described as a bald Hispanic man wearing an orange coat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbinghomelessMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Skeleton found: Son always believed missing dad was in basement
Prosecutor: Baby died after maggot infestation, diaper rash
9-year-old boy killed while trying to board school bus
Hundreds of Google employees walk out, protest in NYC
Shopper robbed inside Macy's Herald Square
Man wearing Halloween mask opens fire on group of people
New photos of sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Deli collapses in Long Island strip mall
Show More
1-year-old baby pinned, among 4 hurt when car jumps curb
Man charged with dumping body of reality TV producer
Video: Queens man accuses NYPD of excessive force
4 students hit by car after 4-vehicle crash on Long Island
Trump says border troops could hit 15K, surprising Pentagon
More News