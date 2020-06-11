NYPD likely to discipline more officers over George Floyd protest conduct, commissioner says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- More New York City police officers will likely be disciplined over their conduct during recent protests over the death of George Floyd, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Thursday.

So far 2 officers have been suspended and a third was placed on modified duty. A precinct commander has been transferred.

"I took action the last couple weeks in suspending a number of officers," Shea said during an internal pep talk he hosted on Twitter. "There will probably be more."



Police actions during the protests will come under review by the New York Attorney General's office. Former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been brought on as an adviser.

Internally, Shea said, he does not want bad actors to "stain" the profession.

"We cannot have people acting inappropriately," the commissioner said. "I know the difficult circumstances you are under, I know there are some people who don't understand law enforcement recommending things that are completely impractical. I get it. I know. But right is right and wrong is wrong,"

While Shea said it would "fair" for police officers to think the city is "lined up against you" he sought to reassure the rank and file they have public support even as the death of George Floyd has caused nationwide introspection about police treatment of black people.

In the Tri-State region, black people were on average about five times more likely to be arrested than white people, according to an analysis of FBI arrest data provided by police departments for 2018.



"You turn on the TV and you will hear reform, reform, reform," Shea said. "Nobody is mentioning that we have been reforming for six years. The policies and practices that we've put in place are many of the reforms that are being recommended today."

The death of Eric Garner on Staten Island prompted the NYPD to adopt body cameras and de-escalation training. This week First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker told City Council the department could support a ban on chokeholds.

"The department can support this legislation with minor amendments," said Tucker.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo have been vowing to be agents of change in leading police reforms.
