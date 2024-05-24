Officer injured by driver fleeing traffic stop in Brooklyn; shots fired, NYPD says

Crystal Cranmore reports that shots were fired at the vehicle as it fled by police.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A driver allegedly fleeing a traffic stop struck a police officer in Brooklyn.

Officers then fired at the vehicle as it sped away from the stop at Hegeman Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue in East New York just after 12:45 a.m.

The officer was treated for a minor ankle injury at the hospital.

The NYPD says the driver fled the scene in a gray Toyota Highlander with New York license plates.

Police pulled the SUV over for a motor vehicle violation

The officers involved were assigned to the Strategic Response Group unit in Brooklyn.

A few hours after the original traffic stop, the driver of another vehicle was trying to turn onto Hegeman Avenue from Hendrix Street and crashed into a police SUV, causing a bit of a chain reaction crash.

Police are now investigating whether that driver didn't see their police scene tape that had been set up to rope off the first crash scene.

