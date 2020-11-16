NYPD officer hit by car that fled scene in NYC, crashed a few blocks away

(Citizen App)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured in a hit and run in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon.

It happened 45th Street and Eighth Avenue, where the officer was struck by a blue Mazda.

The driver fled the scene and appeared to jump the curb and crash a few blocks away at 50th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Also Read: NYPD busts alleged gun trafficking ring from Brooklyn to South Carolina and Virginia

Police say he left the vehicle at the scene and escaped into the subway system.

The officer sustained non life threatening injuries to his back and ankle and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Also Read: NYPD officer who tackled gunman after deadly Queens shooting honored

The investigation led to subway delays on the B and D lines.

