7 on your side investigation

NYPD officer involved in Tennessee racist rant, assault resigns

By
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- A New York City police officer who pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor aggravated criminal trespassing for kicking in a woman's door in Tennessee has resigned from the NYPD.

Officer Michael Reynolds was arrested in July of 2018 while on vacation and staying at an Airbnb in a popular Nashville neighborhood.

Conese Halliburton, who lived near the Airbnb where Reynolds was staying, said the then-24-year-old broke into her home in the middle of the night while he was drunk, then threatened her family while using racial slurs.

7 On Your Side Investigates, in conjunction with ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville, obtained exclusive surveillance video that captures Reynolds shouting, "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your (expletive) neck. You (expletive) (expletive)."

Reynolds was already on modified duty and was likely going to face departmental charges, which could have resulted in his termination.

"Michael Reynolds was informed on December 30 that he was to report to Police Headquarters for the commencement of his official disciplinary process on January 2," acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye said. "Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately. He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers."

Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years' probation after pleading no contest last month.

----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:

Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com

Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist

Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh

Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer arrestedassaultnypd7 on your side investigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATION
New York City ends 2019 with overall increase in traffic deaths
7 On Your Side: 2019 in Review
Homeless man finds new purpose as wheelchair boxing instructor
Landlord on city watchlist accused of failing to fix serious violations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty correction officer charged in uncle's murder on NYC street
NYPD: Man tries to assault child, punches mom in subway station
Judge: Hospital can remove 11-month-old girl from life support
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at IHOP
Man charged after woman's assault, kidnapping caught on camera
Plastic bags now banned in 10 towns, 1 county in New Jersey
Texas grandmother shot to death, found by daughter and grandson
Show More
Alex Trebek says fans make him feel 'so good' during cancer battle
Woman facing charges after Hasidic man attacked
Photo shows firefighters posing next to burning building
1 wounded, gunman flees scene of Brooklyn shooting
Nice Thursday in store before rain returns tonight
More TOP STORIES News