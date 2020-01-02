NYPD officer involved in Tennessee racist rant, assault resigns

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WABC) -- A New York City police officer who pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of misdemeanor aggravated criminal trespassing for kicking in a woman's door in Tennessee has resigned from the NYPD.
Officer Michael Reynolds was arrested in July of 2018 while on vacation and staying at an Airbnb in a popular Nashville neighborhood.
Conese Halliburton, who lived near the Airbnb where Reynolds was staying, said the then-24-year-old broke into her home in the middle of the night while he was drunk, then threatened her family while using racial slurs.
7 On Your Side Investigates, in conjunction with ABC affiliate WKRN in Nashville, obtained exclusive surveillance video that captures Reynolds shouting, "Try to shoot me, I'll break every bone in your (expletive) neck. You (expletive) (expletive)."
Reynolds was already on modified duty and was likely going to face departmental charges, which could have resulted in his termination.
"Michael Reynolds was informed on December 30 that he was to report to Police Headquarters for the commencement of his official disciplinary process on January 2," acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye said. "Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately. He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers."
Reynolds was sentenced to 15 days in jail and three years' probation after pleading no contest last month.
