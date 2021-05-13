NYPD officer wounded in Bedford-Stuyvesant leaves hospital

The officer, 28-year-old Brian McGurran, a 4-year veteran of the NYPD assigned to the 81 Precinct, was struck in the rear of his bulletproof vest, as well as in his leg and buttocks, near Macon Street and Howard Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
McGurran fired nine shots in return, and another officer fired a dozen rounds, striking the 26-year-old suspect in the leg.
The officer was rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
"He's in surprisingly good spirits, thankful to be alive," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said overnight. "When you take a look at that vest and see quickly what the alternatives could be, we are just very very thankful. We are expecting a full recovery."
McGurran was released from the hospital at noon, to the cheers of dozens of fellow officers.
The suspect, 26-year-old Boyce Hayward, is identified by police as a reputed member of the Young Stackers gang. He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital and is also expected to survive. Charges are pending.
Hayward has at least 12 prior arrests, most recently for driving while intoxicated in January. Other prior arrests include robbery, gun possession, drug possession charges. Six of his arrests are sealed.
Hayward's 9mm gun was recovered at the scene of Wednesday's night shooting in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police will attempt to match ballistics from that weapon to a fatal shooting and crash minutes earlier in Bushwick.
All three men in that incident "are known to us as gang members from the area."
The officers were driving in an unmarked police cruiser near Saratoga Park when they spotted the 26-year-old suspect from the Bushwick incident.
They got out of their cruiser, and the suspect immediately "pulls a fire arm, turns on the officers, and begins to shoot."
They were deployed to Saratoga Park following a shooting Tuesday afternoon, as well as other nearby gang-related violence.
The shot officer joined the NYPD about four years ago and comes from a family of police officers.
