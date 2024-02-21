Sentencing day for woman who struck, killed NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A Long Island woman convicted in the hit-and-run death of an NYPD detective will learn her fate Wednesday.

Jessica Beauvais, 34, of Hempstead, was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter and other offenses in the death of 43-year-old NYPD Detective Anastasios Tsakos.

Prosecutors say Beauvais admitted drinking and smoking marijuana before getting behind the wheel on April 27, 2021.

Detective Tsakos, a member of the department's highway unit, was directing traffic after a separate crash on the Long Island Expressway when Beauvais sped through the traffic cones in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat and struck the detective.

Tsakos was thrown into the air, landing some 170 feet away on the highway's shoulder, prosecutors said.

His left leg was severed from the knee down, and he died at a nearby hospital.

Beauvais fled the scene and was arrested after police chased her for three miles. Two hours after the incident, investigators said, she had a blood alcohol content of .15, well above the legal limit of .08.

The late detective left behind a wife along with two children.

Beauvais faces up to 27 years in prison.

RELATED: Thousands attend wake for NYPD officer killed in the line of duty

Thousands of well wishers attended a wake Monday for NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the Long Is

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.