NYPD officer who pushed woman to ground during George Floyd protest charged with assault

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An NYPD officer caught on camera pushing a woman to the ground during a protest over the death of George Floyd was charged with assault and other offenses Tuesday.
Officer Vincent D'Andraia, who surrendered directly to court for arraignment, was caught on video shoving Dounya Zayer near the Barclays Center on May 29.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the criminal complaint charging D'Andraia with assault, criminal mischief, harassment, and menacing.
"I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest," Gonzalez said. "As district attorney, I cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right. This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law. I am deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault. We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable."
According to the investigation, the 28-year-old D'Andraia was walking with a contingent of police officers assigned to monitor a large crowd of demonstrators protesting racial injustice.
Zayer, 20, was in the street when the officer told her to move. As she asked why, he allegedly smacked her cell phone out of her hand and violently shoved her to the ground.
She can be seen rolling on the street and into a curb. Meanwhile, D'Andraia and fellow officers can be seen walking away.
D'Andraia, assigned to the 73rd Precinct, had already been suspended without pay. His supervisor, who was with him at the time of the incident, was transferred.
PBA President Pat Lynch lashed out at Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD brass.
"Once again, Mayor de Blasio and the NYPD brass are sacrificing cops to save their own skin," he said. "They created the failed strategy for managing these demonstrations. They sent police officers out to do the job with no support and no clear plan. They should be the ones facing this mob-rule justice. We will say it again: New York City police officers have been abandoned by our leadership. We are utterly alone in our efforts to protect our city."
The Detectives' Endowment Association also released a message for all members of its union, telling them to "have the least amount of interaction with the public that is necessary to fulfill your official duties."
A separate incident, also on May 29, in which a police officer was seen on video pulling down a man's face mask and then spraying the man in the face with pepper spray is also under investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office. That officer has also been suspended without pay.
PHOTOS: Protests and rage on the streets of NYC
RELATED STORIES:
Saturday's memorial service for George Floyd in North Carolina
NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests
Brooklyn Memorial Service for George Floyd
What are the tactical reasons behind NYC's curfew?
Video: Former Obama aide gives powerful speech to NYC looters
Family-owned pharmacy in NYC devastated by looters on Monday night
In moving show of support, one of NYC's top cops takes a knee, hugs George Floyd protesters
Tips for parents about talking to kids about race and racism
NYPD officer who pushed woman to ground during George Floyd protest charged with assault
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News