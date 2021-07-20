Hero officer uses potato chip bag, duct tape to save NYC stabbing victim

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10898164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A TSA team from JFK Airport reunited a traveler with a newly purchased diamond that went missing from her engagement ring.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is being hailed as a hero for using a bag of chips and duct tape to save a stabbing victim who was bleeding profusely.The incident happened on Lenox Avenue in Harlem back on July 7.Body camera footage shows Officer Ronald Kennedy yelling for someone to get him a potato chip bag before asking two people to help him lay the victim down on his back.He then used the tape to secure the bag over the wound.It stopped the bleeding enough to keep the victim alive until an ambulance arrived."The effect was immediate and apparent," NYPD Officer Matthew Grieve said. "As soon as Ron finished basically getting that dressing on there, that bag of chips, right away we noticed it, a drastic improvement in his condition."The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital and is still recovering.There is no word yet on whether a suspect was arrested for the stabbing.----------