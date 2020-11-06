Cars under water, street flooded after Queens water main break

OAKLAND GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A water main break in Queens Friday flooded an entire street and left more than a dozen cars under water.

The main ruptured at 67th Avenue and 210th Street in Oakland Gardens.

NewsCopter7 was over the scene, but at this point, there haven't been any official updates or information released.

This is breaking news. Stay with abc7ny for the latest developments.

