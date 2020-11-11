Off-duty officer shoots man who tried to carjack him in Brooklyn: NYPD

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An off-duty NYPD officer shot a man who allegedly tried to carjack him at gunpoint in Brooklyn, according to police.

Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the officer had left work and was on his way home when the 26-year-old suspect tapped on his window with a gun at Foster Avenue and East 87th Street in Canarsie around 2 a.m.

The officer pulled ahead to a safe distance and exited his vehicle, and that's when Harrison said the man fired one gunshot at him.

"Our member of the service then pulled out his firearm, shooting several times at our perpetrator, striking him in the chest," Harrison said.

Full press conference:
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison comments on the shooting.


He said two guns and a knife were found on the suspect, who was taken to Brookdale University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured but was taken to Beth Israel Hospital to be treated for tinnitus.

Harrison said at this point, authorities do not believe the officer had been followed, nor do they think he was aware his intended victim was an off-duty officer.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and several blocks are shut down in the area of where the shooting took place.

ALSO READ: NYC man arrested after allegedly making threats against people celebrating election

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
canarsiebrooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingnypdshootingcarjacking
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veterans Day 2020: Honoring and Supporting our Veterans
Newark curfew in effect, new restrictions Thursday in NJ
COVID positivity climbs in NYC, push for increased testing
Eta parked off Cuba, Theta on cusp of hurricane status, Iota looming
Hospital workers win $6 million in the lottery
New York's statewide COVID positivity rate surpasses 3%
New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Late soaking
Man allegedly made death threats against people celebrating election
President Bush's beloved service dog Sully gets bronze statue on LI
NYC DOT Commissioner chosen for Biden's transition team
Video shows violent robbery inside NYC supermarket
More TOP STORIES News