Police alert Old Tappan residents about alarming number of car thefts

OLD TAPPAN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are alerting residents in Old Tappan, New Jersey to an alarming number of car thefts that have occurred over a two-week span.Residents have reported that their vehicles either have been stolen or burglarized, and in several instances, the suspects have struck during daylight hours.The stolen vehicles all had key fobs left inside of them, and were left unlocked.On Tuesday night, a resident from the east side of town reported a man, dressed in all black, wearing a ski mask and black gloves, walked up his driveway in an attempt to steal his Range Rover parked in front of an open garage door.Residents say they are worried and keeping a close eye on suspicious activity."I always left my garage doors open, but now I don't because I'm scared," a resident said.Early Wednesday morning at approximately 5:15 a.m., a resident on the east side of town reported a 2022 BMW stolen from their driveway. The vehicle was left unlocked with the key fob inside.Another resident on the west side of town reported a few hours later at 8:37 a.m., that a black man wearing a black hoodie and black ski mask entered an open garage door in an attempt to steal a Mercedes Benz."I was grabbing a water for my baseball camp in the morning and I saw a guy in a black ski mask about to get in my car with the door open about to stand in, and while it happened I screamed," a teen said. "I saw him jump in a red Corvette and drive away with his friend."The teen's mom said the getaway car has been riding around the neighborhood for weeks.Police urge everyone to lock and remove valuables from their vehicles and keep their garage doors closed."One of the sheriffs pulled up and our garage doors were open and he came to the front door, thank goodness," one resident said. "He said hey, go ahead and have everything shut down because there could be car thieves around."Officials urge residents to not hesitate to call the police department if something seems odd at (201) 664-1221, or dial 911 if you see a crime being committed.----------