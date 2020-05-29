coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Rally held to save Manhattan pizzeria in danger of closing amid pandemic

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A rally was held in Harlem Friday to save a pizzeria that has served the community for 45 years but is in danger of closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Olga's Pizzeria opened its doors in 1975 and is just one of the mom and pop shops in predominantly underserved communities throughout the five boroughs whose existence is threatened by the financial pressures of COVID-19.

City Council Member Ydanis Rodriguez joined local elected officials and community residents to plead for additional help to small businesses.

Almost 90% of all businesses in New York are small businesses, and in New York City close to 70% are immigrant-owned.

They say that as a result of COVID-19 and lack of access to funds from the city's Small Business Services and the Small Businesses Administration, Olga's Pizzeria is in danger of closing its doors for good.

Advocates also discussed the importance of passing the Small Business Jobs Survival Act to help struggling businesses during these challenging times.

