'Operation 7: Save a Life' kicks off its 25th anniversary campaign

The 'Operation 7: Save a Life' campaign has helped keep civilian fire deaths in New York City under 100 for nearly two decades.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- They held a breakfast Wednesday morning in Manhattan to kick off our 25th annual "Operation 7: Save a Life" fire safety campaign.

WABC-TV is the sponsor of a private and public sector initiative to teach fire safety and cut down on civilian fire deaths in the Tri-State area.

In collaboration with our partners, including Kidde - which passes out thousands of smoke detectors to people who otherwise couldn't afford them - we have helped keep civilian fire deaths in New York City under 100 for nearly two decades.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams was on hand for today's breakfast, along with WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez and Eyewitness News anchorman Bill Ritter.

Also in attendance were current FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, three of her predecessors and Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, who was just one week into her job last year when the Bronx high rise fire broke out, killed 17 residents.

Gibson has made fire safety and education a big priority in the Bronx since that tragic blaze.

We invite you to learn more about fire risks and how to prevent them in our annual "Operation 7: Save a Life" fire special.

