Oscars presenters include Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Mahershala Ali, Brendan Fraser

The Academy Awards showered nominations on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, "Oppenheimer," which came away with a leading 13 noms.

The first slate of presenters for the 2024 Oscars includes a star-studded lineup of actors and actresses.

It was announced Monday that Mahershala Ali, Nicolas, Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong'o, Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh and Zendaya will present at the 96th Academy Awards.

News of additional talent joining the show will be shared in the coming weeks.

The Oscars may be a coronation for "Oppenheimer," which comes in with a leading 13 nominations, though other films, including "Barbie," "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Poor Things" are in the mix.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the show will be held Sunday, March 10, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 7 p.m. EST - one hour earlier than usual - and be broadcast live on ABC. A preshow will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST.