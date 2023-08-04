Tributes are pouring in for O'Shae Sibley, a gay professional dancer whose gas station stabbing death is being investigated as a possible hate crime. Derick Waller has more.

Sources: Teen suspect in police custody after deadly stabbing of dancer at Brooklyn gas station

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A teen wanted in Saturday night's fatal stabbing of O'Shae Sibley at a gas station in Brooklyn is now in police custody, sources tell ABC News.

The suspect reportedly turned himelf in to the 61 Precinct in Sheepshead Bay.

Tributes poured in to O'Shae Sibley, an openly gay professional dancer whose death is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Spike Lee posted a tribute on Instagram for Sibley to "Rest in Power," which is the same message posted on Beyoncé's website after it was revealed Sibley and his friends were listening to her music and dancing while they were pumping gas over the weekend.

"Got out the car, dancing a bit, once again, they both Vogue and were probably Voguing and just probably presenting very feminine," said Sibley's friend of 13 years, Kemar Jewel.

Surveillance video shows Sibley was confronted by a group apparently yelling homophobic slurs.

After first de-escalating the situation, words were exchanged once again and officials say the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed Sibley.

"We will find the person responsible," Mayor Eric Adams vowed this week.

On Wednesday there was a growing tribute at Club Cumming in the East Village, which is a gay bar named for actor Alan Cuming.

The talented dancer is being remembered by his friends.

"O'Shae was the type of person you could never be sad around," Jewel said. "O'Shae is funny. He's goofy. He goes out of the way to make you smile, to go above and beyond just to make people happy."

