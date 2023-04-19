Pace University dorm and neighboring garage near collapsed parking garage are unstable

College students and people who parked in a neighboring garage react after the parking garage collapsed in Lower Manhattan. Morgan Norwood has more.

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- Hours after the parking garage on 57 Ann Street collapsed, the buildings surrounding it and the people in them are still recovering.

Fire trucks still positioned on every street bordering the garage, as fire officials work to determine what caused the three-story parking deck to crumble.

The collapse happened at the garage that borders a dorm at Pace University. The school ordered everyone in its nearby buildings to leave.

"I saw smoke and went out to get my friend then we heard an announcement tell us to evacuate," one Pace University student said.

"I'm pretty nervous about going back up into the dorm since we both live right next door. Especially on the side of the building that we're on we can physically see this garage, we can see it looking down from my bedroom window." said Christina Gazano and Jordyne Hebron, Pace University Students.

On Wednesday, all Pace University classes held in 161 William will proceed in remote format. After inspection, the New York City Building Department cleared Pace residential students to return to their rooms in 33 Beekman.

Also bordering the parking garage, is another parking structure.

Workers were inside of the garage run by City Parking on 27 Beekman Run, when the neighboring garage gave way.

"It was a big boom, we were in the elevator when it happened."

After the collapse, the garage at 27 Beekman Run opened and allowed some drivers to get their cars.

"I don't know if its safe, damaged destroyed but I had to pay $27." one garage customer said. "It's horrible they should just be getting the cars out not charging money."

Minutes later, fire officials shut down the garage and deemed the structure unsafe.

"My car was collateral damage from the building behind it and it was crushed and totally gone but none of that matters with human life at stake," said Colin Mahoney. Mahoney's car was buried by bricks. "I'm more worried about the guys who got hurt today."

