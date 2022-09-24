  • Full Story
Pacific Airshow 2022 in Huntington Beach: Here's how you can watch it all live on Hulu

WABC logo
12 minutes ago
The Pacific Airshow airs live on Oct. 1 in Huntington Beach - and you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. -- Taking airshows to new altitudes, the Pacific Airshow is live on Oct. 1 in Huntington Beach - and you can watch all the high-flying action live on Hulu!

The airshow will feature incredible stunt performances, precision parachute drops, vintage military aircraft and even an experimental flying car!

Plus, don't miss a show-stopping finale from the world famous U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force.

Additional performances will include:

  • U.S. Air Force T6-A 4-Ship
  • U.S. Air Force F-16 Aggressors
  • U.S. Navy F-35C Demo
  • U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo
  • Ace Maker 2-Ship T-33
  • Michael Goulian Extra 330SC
  • Grumman Albatross
  • Lyon Air Museum B-25 Mitchel Bomber
  • A-4 Skyhawk
  • Mig 17
  • Yak 100
  • Jet Waco

    • A million people will crowd the sand of Surf City USA for the spectacular three-day event.

    Stream the entire airshow on Saturday Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. PT | 2 p.m. ET only on Hulu!

    For more information, please visit www.pacificairshow.com or follow Pacific Airshow on social media @pacificairshow.

