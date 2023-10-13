Anthony Carlo has the latest on the safety of civilians as rallies begin across the city.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators set to march from Brooklyn to Times Square in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Demonstrators plan to gather at Baruch College in Brooklyn and march to Times Square to participate in a larger demonstration in support of Palestine on Friday afternoon.

A Palestinian-led community organization in New York City called Within Our Lifetime organized the event to call on unequivocal support for Gaza.

While the war between Israel and Hams escalates in the Middle East, tensions have been growing at home.

The city is stepping up police presence and patrols Friday in what is being called an International Day of Action for Palestine.

Heavily armed counter-terrorism and strategic response officers showed their presence Thursday night in Times Square. NYPD officers are also keeping a close eye out on radical groups and their online chatter, guarding against a lone wolf or sympathizer attack.

There have been counter-protesters, in support of Israel, at other pro-Palestine demonstrations, including one just this past Sunday in Times Square.

"We have directed the NYPD to surge additional resources to schools, houses of worship, to ensure they are safe and that our city remains a place of peace," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Officials say there are no specific credible threats to NYC, but every officer is in uniform as a precaution.

"We're trying to make sure violence does not manifest on the streets of New York City," said Rebecca Ulam Weiner, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism.

State police have been activated and the National Guard has also been directed to patrol major transportation hubs.

