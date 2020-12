Coronavirus NY: State will fine $1M for coronavirus vaccine fraud

EMBED >More News Videos A New York-based medical provider is being investigated for allegedly fraudulently obtaining and distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State Police will refer the alleged misappropriation of the Moderna vaccine by ParCare to the New York Attorney General's office, Gov. Cuomo said Monday."Were you sent the vaccine because you made false representations, that's the question," Cuomo said.Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said ParCare in Orange County obtained the vaccine under false pretenses, moved it to another part of the state - Brooklyn - and gave it to people who are not on the priority list.The vaccines were reportedly given to members of the public and not frontline healthcare workers or nursing home residents and staff, as stipulated by the state."Whenever you have a valuable commodity that is being dispensed you should expect fraud," Cuomo said.ParCare is the only organization that is currently under criminal investigation but the governor said recipients of the vaccine who should not have been given a dose could also face charges.Cuomo also announced he issuing an executive order to increase the penalties of any health providers that intentionally disregard vaccine prioritization rules set by the state.Administration to a person knowingly not eligible could result in a penalty for the provider of up to $1 million and revocation of all state licenses.ParCare Community Health Network responded to the allegations and released a statement on Saturday night saying: